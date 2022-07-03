CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

