CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

