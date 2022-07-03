CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Cameco worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.82 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

