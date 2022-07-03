CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.29.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

