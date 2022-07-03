CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $19.18 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

