CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 8,731 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 67,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

