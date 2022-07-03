CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.