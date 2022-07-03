Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

