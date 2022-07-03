Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

AFL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

