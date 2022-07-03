Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

