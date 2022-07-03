Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.98 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

