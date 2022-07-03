Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

