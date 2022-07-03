Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

