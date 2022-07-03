Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 5,461 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Accenture by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,033,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accenture by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 233,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.07. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

