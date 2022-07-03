Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 20,142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.30. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.