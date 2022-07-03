Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 5,961 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,268,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.72 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

