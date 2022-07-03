Cubiex Power Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $3,193.02 and $1.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

