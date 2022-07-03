Critical Review: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 6 2 0 2.25 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus target price of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $77.93, indicating a potential upside of 100.81%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 22.42% 33.47% 24.12% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.05% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 3.06 $200.00 million $6.33 12.95 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 3.13 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

