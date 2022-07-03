Credit Suisse Group Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.77.

PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

