Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

