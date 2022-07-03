Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Raised by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average is $519.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

