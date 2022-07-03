Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

