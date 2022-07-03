Cordasco Financial Network Sells 636 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

