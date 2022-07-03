Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in General Motors were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

