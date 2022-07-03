Cordasco Financial Network Has $52.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 33.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $210.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.