Cordasco Financial Network Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

