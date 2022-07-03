Cordasco Financial Network Buys 207 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 287.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

