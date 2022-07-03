Contrasting Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 6 26 0 2.71 Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $216.93, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $114.80, suggesting a potential upside of 74.36%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Snowflake.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 37.29 -$679.95 million ($2.11) -68.50 Workiva $443.29 million 7.73 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -69.31

Workiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snowflake, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Snowflake has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -45.48% -12.39% -9.81% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

