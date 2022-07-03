ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

