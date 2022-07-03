Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.