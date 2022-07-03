Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
