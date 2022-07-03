Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$126.00.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.83.

TSE:CCA opened at C$87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5736482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

