Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $68.93 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

