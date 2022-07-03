Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

