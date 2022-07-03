Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Down 47.7% in June

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

