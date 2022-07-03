ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 101,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

