Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.99 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

