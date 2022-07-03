CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. 10,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. CHS has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $29.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

