China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 399,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

