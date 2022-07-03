Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Financial Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00 Oasis Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $94.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $188.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.46%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -2.03% 27.28% 12.36% Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94%

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oasis Petroleum pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.82 $6.33 billion ($3.18) -26.07 Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.36 $319.60 million $41.49 2.63

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Oasis Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.