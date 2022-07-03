Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

