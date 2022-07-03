Celo Trading Down 15.1% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $383.18 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

