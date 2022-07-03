Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $0.85

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Celo has a total market cap of $383.18 million and $15.01 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00710470 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

