Castweet (CTT) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $45,842.66 and approximately $641.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00294044 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

