Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $146.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.92. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 3,454.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.