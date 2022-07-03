Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carvana by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $411,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

