CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $542,701. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

