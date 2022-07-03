Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 383,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CRDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.