Cardano Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and approximately $433.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00265181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047462 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.