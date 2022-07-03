Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEVW remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. 14,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,551. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

