Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 104,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cango will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

